Lindbom will defend the home crease against the Avalanche on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lindbom performed relatively well in his NHL debut in Tampa on Sunday, turning aside 26 of 28 shots (.929 save percentage) in the 2-1 overtime loss. He'll draw the Nevada Day start for Vegas on Friday but will face a tough test in his first action at T-Mobile Arena, as the Avalanche are tied for second in the NHL with 3-73 goals per game to begin the season.