Lindbom was recalled from AHL Henderson on Wednesday.

Lindbom has a 1.00 GAA and a .958 save percentage in two appearances with Henderson this year. Adin Hill sustained a lower-body injury Monday, which is why Lindbom is with the Golden Knights. Vegas is set to play in Florida on Saturday and Tampa Bay on Sunday, so if it turns out that Hill isn't an option for this weekend, then Lindbom will probably make his NHL debut in one of those two road games, while Akira Schmid would likely get the other start.