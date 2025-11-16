Lindbom will serve as the starting goaltender during Sunday's road game against the Wild, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Lindbom has split time in net with Akira Schmid while Adin Hill (lower body) has been sidelined. However, Lindbom hasn't yet picked up his first win this year, going 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .869 save percentage. He'll draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday and will have a relatively favorable matchup against the Wild, who are scoring just 2.74 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league.