Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Tending twine against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom will serve as the starting goaltender during Sunday's road game against the Wild, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Lindbom has split time in net with Akira Schmid while Adin Hill (lower body) has been sidelined. However, Lindbom hasn't yet picked up his first win this year, going 0-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .869 save percentage. He'll draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday and will have a relatively favorable matchup against the Wild, who are scoring just 2.74 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Remains winless this season•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: First goalie off Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Tough outing against Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Leaves ice first Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Beaten three times•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Starting against Colorado•