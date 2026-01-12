Lindbom will patrol the road blue paint against the Sharks on Sunday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Lindbom has conceded at least three goals in six of his seven outings in 2025-26. The 22-year-old owns a 1-4-2 record, 3.14 GAA and .870 save percentage over seven appearances this season. The Sharks have won three straight games and six of their last seven, a span in which they have netted a whopping 31 goals.