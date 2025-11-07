Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Tough outing against Lightning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindbom stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Lindbom is still in search of his first win at the NHL level, as this defeat sent him to 0-2-1 on the year. He's faced the Lightning in both of the Golden Knights' games against them, but he didn't fare as well on home ice as he did in Tampa on Oct. 26. With 10 goals allowed on 79 shots over three appearances, Lindbom is a risky option for fantasy managers. The Golden Knights will likely turn back to Akira Schmid for a tough home matchup versus the Ducks on Saturday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Leaves ice first Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Beaten three times•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Starting against Colorado•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Valiant effort in NHL debut•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Slated starter for Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Carl Lindbom: Summoned Wednesday•