Lindbom stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Lindbom is still in search of his first win at the NHL level, as this defeat sent him to 0-2-1 on the year. He's faced the Lightning in both of the Golden Knights' games against them, but he didn't fare as well on home ice as he did in Tampa on Oct. 26. With 10 goals allowed on 79 shots over three appearances, Lindbom is a risky option for fantasy managers. The Golden Knights will likely turn back to Akira Schmid for a tough home matchup versus the Ducks on Saturday.