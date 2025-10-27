Lindbom stopped 26 shots on 28 attempts on net in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Despite a strong outing between the pipes from Lindbom, the Golden Knights fell flat on offense for the second straight night, as the team was held to one goal over their weekend slate. The 22-year-old netminder was able to keep Tampa Bay off the scoresheet for roughly one hour, as he allowed a goal five minutes into regulation and wouldn't be beaten again until there were 30 seconds left in overtime. His performance should warrant him more opportunities at the NHL level while Vegas' starting goaltender Adin Hill is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. If he can post another solid outing to prove his NHL debut wasn't a fluke, Lindbom could be a solid option for spot starts in fantasy until Hill returns.