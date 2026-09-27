Hart stopped 12 of 16 shots in Saturday's 4-2 preseason loss to the Sharks.

Hart faced relatively little work compared to Askarov, but unlike the Golden Knights, the Sharks capitalized on their opportunities. Hart contributed offensively with a secondary assist on Tomas Hertl's second-period power-play goal, but he finished the night with a .750 save percentage as Vegas suffered its first preseason loss. Hart is slated to open the 2026-27 season as the Golden Knights' top-choice goaltender, beginning with the season opener against the Blackhawks on Opening Night.