Hart stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hart kept San Jose off the scoresheet until late in the second period, but the Golden Knights couldn't generate enough offense to extend their four-game point streak. Despite the loss, Hart remains a trustworthy option between the posts, and Vegas' 15-7-5 record suggests he should continue receiving favorable opportunities to collect wins when called upon. Hart has made seven appearances in November, mostly splitting goaltending duties with Adin Hill, going 4-2-1 with a 2.96 GAA but a disappointing .885 save percentage.