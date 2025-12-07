Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Available for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart (lower body) will return to the lineup in Sunday's road game against the Rangers, SinBin Vegas reports.
Akira Schmid made 24 saves in a 3-0 shutout win against New Jersey on Friday, and Hart sat out the contest. Vegas returned Jesper Vikman to AHL Henderson on Sunday, paving the way for Hart's return. However, it's unclear who will start for the Golden Knights against the Rangers.
