Hart (undisclosed) is undergoing further evaluation after suffering an injury at Thursday's morning skate, making him questionable to play in Tuesday's home clash against the Senators, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hart was seen limping off the ice before the end of Tuesday's morning skate, where he went down with his undisclosed injury. Adin Hill will start Tuesday's clash, but the question that remains is whether the 28-year-old Hart will be healthy enough to back him up. Head coach Ryan Craig stated that Vegas needs to plan for either possibility regarding Hart, so if his status starts to lean towards missing Tuesday's outing, we could see Cameron Whitehead called up on an emergency basis.