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Hart will tend the twine at home versus Seattle on Wednesday, Hannah Kirkell of The Hockey News reports.

Hart is riding a five-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage. Fantasy managers can expect the 27-year-old backstop to lead the Knights into the postseason while Adin Hill is relegated to the No. 2 role.

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