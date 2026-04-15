Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Between pipes against Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart will tend the twine at home versus Seattle on Wednesday, Hannah Kirkell of The Hockey News reports.
Hart is riding a five-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage. Fantasy managers can expect the 27-year-old backstop to lead the Knights into the postseason while Adin Hill is relegated to the No. 2 role.
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