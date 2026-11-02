Hart will patrol the road blue paint Monday versus the Bruins, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This will be Hart's first start since Oct. 24 -- he missed Tuesday's game against the Senators due to an undisclosed injury, and he backed up Adin Hill against the Devils on Friday. Hart has lost three of his last four outings (1-2-1), and he will be looking to get back on track against a Bruins team that snapped its two-game losing streak with a 5-4 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday. Boston is 6-1-0 on home ice this season, so it'll be a tough test for Hart and his teammates in the first matchup of Vegas' four-game road trip.