Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Can't break four-goal curse

Hart allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hart has allowed four goals in each game in this series, and the Golden Knights' offense looks to be wilting under the pressure of having to out-score his mistakes. The 27-year-old took consecutive losses for the first time since the first round with Thursday's loss. He's down to 14-7 this postseason while adding a 2.59 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 21 appearances. Head coach John Tortorella showed no regret in sticking with Hart on Thursday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal, calling a question about a potential switch to Adin Hill a stupid inquiry. That suggests Vegas is likely to ride with Hart in Game 6 on Sunday, pending a potential change in strategy in the next few days. Vegas is one of two teams to have won at least one round while also utilizing just one goalie this postseason.