Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Can't force Game 7

Hart allowed two goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

This was Hart's best game of the series, but it was also the one where the Golden Knights' offense couldn't give him any support. This brought Vegas' pursuit of a second championship to an end two wins short. Hart finished the postseason 14-8 with a 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage in a league-high 22 games. He is under contract for 2026-27 and will likely get a chance to enter the season as the Golden Knights' top goalie.