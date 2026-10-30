Hart (undisclosed) will serve as the backup goaltender in Friday's home game against New Jersey, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hart wasn't an option for Tuesday's 4-1 win over Ottawa due to the injury. He has a 4-3-1 record, 2.76 GAA and .889 save percentage in eight appearances in 2026-27. Adin Hill is set to play between the pipes for Vegas against the Devils, but Hart will probably start in one half of the Golden Knights' upcoming back-to-back road set against Boston and Pittsburgh on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.