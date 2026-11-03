Hart stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The Golden Knights fell behind 2-0 early in the second period, but Hart played well down the stretch as his team rallied to tie it, including a third period in which Vegas got out-shot 10-4. The 28-year-old netminder gave up the only tally of the shootout however, as David Pastrnak got Hart to retreat too deep into his crease, leaving him unable to cover the far post after the Boston star deked to his forehand. Hart has won just once in his last five starts, going 1-2-2 with a 2.96 GAA and .880 save percentage during that span as he falls into a timeshare with Adin Hill (3-2-0, 3.02 GAA, .893 save percentage in his last five outings).