Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Hart was spotted a five-goal lead after the first period, making this a fairly easy win even after he allowed a tally in each of the last two frames. He had lost his last two outings, but he appears to be the Golden Knights' preferred No. 1 in goal for now, starting two of every three games since Dec. 7. He's at a 4-1-2 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .904 save percentage over seven appearances.