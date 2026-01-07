Hart stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Hart defended the Golden Knights' crease after not playing in the 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday, and he managed to get back to winning ways after dropping his previous three outings (0-2-1). Hart has made 11 appearances this season, and while the results have been uneven thanks to a 5-3-3 record, he doesn't carry a lot of appeal in fantasy, mainly due to his .874 save percentage on 278 shots faced.