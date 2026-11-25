Hart stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Hart has won his last two outings, though he's given up seven goals on 54 shots in those games. The 28-year-old netminder is still sharing the crease with Adin Hill -- both have made consecutive starts over the last week, but neither has been able to take over the starting role. Hart is at an 8-4-2 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 14 starts this season. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back up next, so expect both goalies to make a start in those games.