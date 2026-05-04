Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Exits ice first
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Game 1 versus the Ducks at home Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hart played in all six games against the Mammoth, going 4-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .892 save percentage. At this point, the 27-year-old netminder figures to be a lock to keep the crease for the Golden Knights, especially considering Adin Hill hasn't played since April 9 versus the Kraken.
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