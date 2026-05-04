Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Game 1 versus the Ducks at home Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart played in all six games against the Mammoth, going 4-2 with a 2.72 GAA and .892 save percentage. At this point, the 27-year-old netminder figures to be a lock to keep the crease for the Golden Knights, especially considering Adin Hill hasn't played since April 9 versus the Kraken.