Hart was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, SinBin Vegas reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday.

Hart is coming off a 21-save performance in Tuesday's 7-2 win over San Jose. He has a 4-1-2 record through seven appearances this season while stopping 170 of the 188 shots he has faced. Colorado sits first in the league with 3.94 goals per game this campaign.

