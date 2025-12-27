Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Exits ice first Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, SinBin Vegas reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday.
Hart is coming off a 21-save performance in Tuesday's 7-2 win over San Jose. He has a 4-1-2 record through seven appearances this season while stopping 170 of the 188 shots he has faced. Colorado sits first in the league with 3.94 goals per game this campaign.
