Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Chicago.

Hart will suit up in an NHL game for the first time in nearly two years, having last played for the Flyers back in January of 2024. While Akira Schmid should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the Golden Knights, some good performances could see him force his way into a split share.