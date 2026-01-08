Hart was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home against the Jackets.

Since making his debut for the Knights on Dec. 2 against Chicago, Hart has posted a 5-3-3 record, 3.23 GAA and .874 save percentage in his 11 appearances. The 27-year-old netminder should still be capable of reaching the 10-win mark for the fourth straight year and could still manage to get to 20 victories if he avoids any stints on the shelf due to injury.