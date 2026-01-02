Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Expected to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart is set to start on the road against St. Louis on Friday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Hart is 4-2-3 with a 3.18 GAA and an .883 save percentage in nine appearances this season. He's allowed five goals in each of his past two appearances. St. Louis ranks 32nd in goals per game with 2.46 and has lost its past two games while being outscored 10-3.
