Hart allowed five goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Hart's five goals allowed were a new season high, and it's the third time in eight outings he's given up at least four. The 27-year-old made his third start in a row, though the holiday break likely played a role in the Golden Knights breaking their pattern of giving Akira Schmid every third start. Hart is now 4-1-3 with a 2.76 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He has the advantage for starts currently, but a slump would likely open the door for Schmid to claim a larger role. The Golden Knights have another tough matchup ahead when they host the Wild on Monday.