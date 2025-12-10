Hart stopped 23 of 27 shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Hart surrendered three goals in the first two periods before he helped Vegas claw its way back into the game to force the extra period. He ultimately would fall on the Islanders' fourth attempt of the shootout, which was scored by Emil Heineman. With the loss, Hart now has a 2-0-1 record with a 2.80 GAA and an .889 save percentage through his first three appearances with the Golden Knights. All three games where Hart has played for Vegas have gone to overtime, but he's been able to hold on for wins in two of those outings. If he can continue to maintain his level of decent play, he should be able to pick up some wins behind an elite Golden Knights' offense. He is a solid streaming option in fantasy in two-goalie formats while Adin Hill (lower-body) remains on injured reserve. Hart has started the last two games for Vegas, so while Akira Schmid could be next in line to grab Thursday's start, Vegas is set to play Philadelphia, giving Hart a revenge-game opportunity against his former team if he does play.