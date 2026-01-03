Hart stopped 15 of 19 shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

After helping the Golden Knights battle back into Friday's high-scoring affair, Hart surrendered the game-winning goal with 93 seconds left in the contest. With the loss, he now holds a 4-3-3 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 10 games this season. The 27-year-old netminder has struggled mightily over his last three appearances, where he has allowed 14 goals on an .800 save percentage. With Vegas going 1-5-2, despite averaging 3.88 goals per game, over their last eight outings, their current struggles defensively start with Hart, making him a tough option to trust in fantasy. His next chance to bounce back is Sunday in Chicago.