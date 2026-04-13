Hart was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, SinBin.vegas reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Winnipeg.

Hart has picked up wins in each of his four starts since returning from injury, allowing just seven goals on 97 shots (.928 save percentage) during that time. He made a road start against the Jets on Jan. 6 and turned aside 17 of 20 shots (.850 save percentage) in an overtime victory.