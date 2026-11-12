Hart stopped 14 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Utah entered the game banged up, which likely led to the low shot count against Hart. He allowed a goal in each period but was able to get enough help from his teammates to pick up his second win in a row. He's allowed eight goals on 90 shots over his last four outings. Hart is 6-3-2 with a 2.53 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 11 starts this season. He's been alternating starts with Adin Hill lately, and if that pattern holds, Hill would face the red-hot Predators on Friday while Hart would get a more favorable matchup against the Canucks on Sunday.