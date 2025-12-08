Hart stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Golden Knights were trending toward a loss until Tomas Hertl scored in the final minute of the third period. Jack Eichel provided similar heroics, getting behind the Rangers' defense for a partial breakaway goal at 4:52 of the extra session to secure Hart's second win in as many outings since he joined Vegas' NHL roster. He's allowed five goals on 53 shots over his two starts, with both wins coming past regulation time. Akira Schmid had a shutout win Friday in New Jersey to keep his name in the mix for playing time -- don't be surprised if the Golden Knights alternate goalies for a while until one emerges as the more consistent option. The road trip continues Tuesday versus the Islanders.