Hart will start on the road in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart is 8-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 12 playoff games so far. Coming through the Pacific Division part of the bracket has kept Vegas away from the hardest matchups so far. This series will be Hart's biggest test, as the Avalanche have scored 37 goals while going 8-1 through their first two series.