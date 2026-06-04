Golden Knights' Carter Hart: In goal for Game 2

Hart will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Hart was able to get away with less than his best in Game 1, stopping 25 of 29 shots in a 5-4 win. The 27-year-old netminder has won seven straight games, allowing 14 goals on 222 shots (.937 save percentage) in that span. Carolina has won all of its Game 2 matchups so far this postseason, a trend Hart will try to stop to give Vegas a massive advantage before heading home.