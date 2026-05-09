Hart will guard the road goal versus the Ducks in Game 3 on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart saw his four-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks in Game 2. He stopped 25 of 27 shots in that game and has allowed only four goals on 84 shots over his last three outings. The 27-year-old will look to bounce back in a pivotal contest Friday.