Hart will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hart is on a three-game winning streak since returning from a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old will get his toughest test yet, and the Avalanche are not expected to make significant changes to their lineup despite already having the Presidents' Trophy secured. Colorado has gone 3-1-0 with 10 goals scored over the last four games.