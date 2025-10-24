Hart (suspension) signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart joined the Golden Knights on a professional tryout agreement last week and has been practicing at the team's facility since then. He can begin appearing in games with AHL Henderson beginning Nov. 15, but he won't be able to suit up for Vegas until Dec. 1 due to disciplinary measures from the league. Adin Hill (lower body) is considered week-to-week after exiting Monday's win over the Hurricanes, and Akira Schmid will likely serve as the Golden Knights in his absence, while Carl Lindbom was recalled from the AHL.