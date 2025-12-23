Hart was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Sin Bin Vegas reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus San Jose.

Hart has made six appearances for the Knights since his suspension was lifted, posting a 3-1-2 record and 2.56 GAA. While the 27-year-old netminder has been taking the bulk of the workload, six starts in nine outings, he may not be utilized as a true workhorse No. 1 in Vegas, especially once Adin Hill (lower body) is cleared to return.