Hart was the first goalie off the home ice ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with Utah, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hart has given up three or more goals in each of his last three outings, posting a 1-2-0 record, 3.42 GAA and .847 save percentage along the way. Still, the 27-year-old backstop will be featuring for the 11th time in the Knights' last 12 contests. At this point, it seems unlikely that head coach John Tortorella will bench Hart even if he struggles in Game 5.