Hart stopped seven of 12 shots before he was pulled from Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Hart gave up two goals in the first period and another three in the first 6:56 of the second before he was pulled. Akira Schmid took over and stopped 15 shots over the rest of the game, and Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Schmid was tabbed the starter for Wednesday's home game versus the Predators. With 16 goals allowed on 94 shots over his last four games, Hart's quality of play has taken a dip amid a challenging sequence of opponents. Schmid's performance Wednesday could have a large impact on the Golden Knights' goaltending usage heading into January. Hart is 4-2-3 with a 3.18 GAA and an .883 save percentage through nine starts so far.