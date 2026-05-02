Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Looking to clinch series
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart will protect the road goal versus the Mammoth on Friday in Game 6, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Hart will start again. He's allowed four goals in each of the last three games, but the Golden Knights' offense has stepped up to put the team on the verge of advancing to the second round. Hart should continue to see the starts for Vegas as long as he can keep piling up wins.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Claims win in double overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Leaves ice first Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Earns OT win in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Ready to play in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Bad outing in Game 3 loss•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Starting Game 3•