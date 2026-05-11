Hart will defend the road crease in Game 4 against the Ducks on Sunday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hart has been phenomenal in the second round against an Anaheim club that sits fourth in the NHL in postseason scoring with 3.56 goals per game. The 27-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in each of the first three games in this series. Overall in the 2026 playoffs, Hart is 6-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .912 save percentage through nine outings. The netminder and his team can take a 3-1 series lead with a win Sunday, but Vegas will be without its captain in Game 4, as Mark Stone is contending with a lower-body injury.