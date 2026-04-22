Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Loses to Mammoth in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth in Game 2.
Hart didn't let the game get out of hand, but a goal in each period from the Mammoth gave him his first loss since he returned from a lower-body injury. Through the first two games of the season, Hart has allowed five goals on 62 shots, and he's faced a bit more traffic than Karel Vejmelka as the Mammoth have been able to put some pressure on the Golden Knights' defense. One loss probably won't cause head coach John Tortorella to turn away from Hart in goal, so expect the 27-year-old to get the nod in Game 3 on Friday in Utah.
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