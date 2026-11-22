Hart stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Jets.

Hart surrendered four goals in regulation, including Kyle Connor's go-ahead tally early in the third period, before Ivan Barbashev tied the contest with 3:35 remaining. The netminder kept Winnipeg scoreless through overtime and the shootout, helping Vegas snap a four-game losing streak. Despite the win, Hart continues to post underwhelming results, giving up 12 goals on 73 shots faced over his last three appearances. He should continue to share the starting nod with Adin Hill, meaning it's becoming increasingly hard to rely on Hart in most fantasy formats.