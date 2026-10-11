Hart allowed one goal on 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

This was Hart's best start of the season, and it had to be as the Golden Knights posted their lowest goal total of the campaign. The 28-year-old did his part, and goals by Trevor Connelly and Mitch Marner did the rest. Hart is 3-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 100 shots over his four outings this season. He'll continue to be the Golden Knights' top goalie as long as the results stay positive. Up next is a road back-to-back with stops in Minnesota on Monday and in Nashville on Tuesday, which will likely lead to Hart and Adin Hill splitting the next two games.