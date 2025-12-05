Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Not available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart (lower body) won't suit up Friday versus the Devils and is considered day-to-day, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hart apparently came out of his season debut Tuesday a little worse for wear. Akira Schmid will start Friday with Jesper Vikman serving as the backup goalie. It's unclear if Hart will be ready for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
