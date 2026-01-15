Hart (lower body) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per SinBin.vegas.

Hart has a 5-3-3 record, 3.28 GAA and .871 save percentage in 12 outings in 2025-26. He hasn't played since Jan. 8 due to the injury. Adin Hill (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve in a corresponding move and will probably serve as the No. 1 netminder, while Akira Schmid will serve as the No. 2. Goaltender Carl Lindbom is also on the active roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sent to the minors in the near future now that Hill is healthy. Once Hart is ready to return, he might supplement Schmid as the No. 2 netminder, though Schmid, Hill and Hart might find themselves all getting starts on a semi-regular basis.