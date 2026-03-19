Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Resumes skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that Hart (lower body) has resumed skating and is getting closer to returning, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hart has been sidelined since early January due to a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he'll have an opportunity to return to game action before the end of the regular season. However, Cassidy said that Hart won't travel with the Golden Knights during their upcoming three-game road trip, so the earliest that the 27-year-old netminder will be able to return will be March 26 against Edmonton.
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