Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Secures another win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hart has won three of his four starts this season, and he's yet to suffer a defeat in regulation. Over his four outings, he's 3-0-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Hart remains a solid streaming option while Adin Hill (lower body) remains on injured reserve.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Starting in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Falls in shootout•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Defending crease Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Gets overtime win Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Starting against Rangers•
-
Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Available for Sunday's game•