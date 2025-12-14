Hart stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hart has won three of his four starts this season, and he's yet to suffer a defeat in regulation. Over his four outings, he's 3-0-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Hart remains a solid streaming option while Adin Hill (lower body) remains on injured reserve.