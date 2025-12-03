Hart stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Hart didn't get to work with a lead for long -- Vegas was ahead for just 56 seconds in the first period. The 27-year-old was able to settle in fairly well, and he turned three of four shootout attempts to come away with the win in his first game in nearly two years. Until Adin Hill (lower body) is healthy, Hart and Akira Schmid figure to split the goaltending duties. The Golden Knights begin a road trip Friday in New Jersey.