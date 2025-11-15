Hart (suspension) was assigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday for a conditioning loan.

Hart isn't eligible to play for Vegas until December, but he can begin to get himself back into game shape in the minors. Adin Hill (lower body) moved to injured reserve ahead of Saturday's road matchup against St. Louis. Assuming they are both healthy, Hart and Hill will probably compete for starts with the Golden Knights. Vegas currently has Akira Schmid and Carl Lindbom as the top two netminders on the roster.