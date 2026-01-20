General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday that Hart (lower body) isn't scheduled to be available until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, SinBin.vegas reports.

Hart was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to the lower-body injury he sustained against Columbus on Jan. 8. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid will handle the goaltending duties while Hart is on the shelf. The 27-year-old Hart will seemingly look to be ready when the Golden Knights resume play in Los Angeles on Feb. 25 after the Olympic break.